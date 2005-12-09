CBS Dominates With CSI

CBS was dominant Thursday in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The network averaged an 8.2 rating/21 share, winning every half-hour, with only NBC giving it a race at 10 p.m. with ER.

CBS began the night with a 7.1/19 for Survivor, then slam-dunked the win with a whopping 10.6/26 for CSI before leveling off to a 7.0/17 at 10-11 for Without a Trace.

Thanks primarily to ER's 6.5/16, NBC was a solid second with a 5.0/13.

After that, the gap was sizable, with Fox coming in third with a 2.2/5. Its top show was The O.C. at a 2.7/7.

ABC and The WB tied for fourth at a 1.9/5. ABC's top show was Prime Time with a 2.1/5. The network recorded a 1.8/4 for movie, Head of State, from 8 to 10. The WB's top show was Smallville at a 2.3/6.

UPN was fifth with a 1.1/3.