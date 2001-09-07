CBS doing dramas, comedies in HD again

CBS will broadcast all its dramas and comedies in HDTV this season with Zenith Electronics and Panasonic as sponsors.

The network is partnering with Zenith Electronics and Panasonic for its plans - this is the first time CBS is offering all its scripted content in the HD digital format. In total, viewers will get 24 hours of HD programming per week. However, for two seasons now CBS has broadcast the majority of its shows in HDTV.

New to the high-tech format will be such CBS veterans Everybody Loves Raymond and upcoming rookie The Education of Max Bickford. - Susanne Ault