CBS’ The Doctors Ups Its Clearances

CBS’ The Doctors advanced its clearances to 75% of the United States, including all of the top 25 markets.

Of the markets already sold, 65% of those are early fringe clearances, a CBS Television Distribution spokesperson said.

The show features five doctors taking on people’s health issues. Emergency-room doctor Travis Stork, who appeared on ABC’s The Bachelor, will be joined by Lisa Masterson, an obstetrician/gynecologist; Andrew Ordon, a plastic surgeon; Tara Fields, a licensed marriage and family therapist; and Jim Sears, a pediatrician.

All five doctors will appear periodically on CBS’ Dr. Phil this season in advance of the show’s debut next fall.

The Doctors will be produced by Stage 29 Productions and executive-produced by Jay McGraw, Dr. Phil McGraw’s son.