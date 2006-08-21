CBS Digital Media Hires Barzilay

CBS Digital Media named former ABC exec and media consultant Jonathan Barzilay to the newly created position of Senior Vice President, Entertainment. Reporting to the division's president, Larry Kramer, and based in L.A., Barzilay will coordinate Digital Media's entertainment endeavors with the CBS Paramount Television Entertainment Group.

Barzilay is tasked with shaping the division's programming and business operations in entertainment, working with CBS Paramount Network Television Entertainment Group President Nancy Tellem and executives from CBS Entertainment, CBS Paramount Network and Domestic Television, King World and Showtime.

After spending 15 years with ABC, most recently as Senior VP, Disney/ABC Cable Networks Group, Barzilay was last a consultant for clients in broadcast, cable and wireless. He started his career with legal jobs in corporate law and entertainment law.