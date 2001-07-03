CBS denies Survivor crew attack

CBS officials denied a report on Monday that crew members preparing to shoot Survivor 3 in Kenya had been attacked by bandits who oppose the network's use of a local game reserve, the New York Daily News reports.

The East African Standard newspaper in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi reported that last week more than 10 armed bandits ambushed a truck carrying workers from the Shaba National Reserve, where CBS is scheduled to begin filming Survivor later this month. As a result, game rangers have been ordered to escort all vehicles to and from Shaba, the newspaper reported.

CBS spokesman Chris Ender told the News the story was inaccurate: "Our security officials have no knowledge of the event other that what had been published. To the best of our knowledge, no Survivor crew member has been attacked or threatened."