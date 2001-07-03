CBS denies Survivor crew attack
CBS officials denied a report on Monday that crew members preparing to shoot Survivor 3 in Kenya had been attacked by bandits who oppose the network's use of a local game reserve, the New York Daily News reports.
The East African Standard newspaper in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi reported that last week more than 10 armed bandits ambushed a truck carrying workers from the Shaba National Reserve, where CBS is scheduled to begin filming Survivor later this month. As a result, game rangers have been ordered to escort all vehicles to and from Shaba, the newspaper reported.
CBS spokesman Chris Ender told the News the story was inaccurate: "Our security officials have no knowledge of the event other that what had been published. To the best of our knowledge, no Survivor crew member has been attacked or threatened."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.