CBS delivers on Christmas

CBS won adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54 on Christmas night (Wednesday)

with, appropriately, a roster of Christmas specials including, Rudolph

from 8 to 9 p.m. and the movie, Christmas Spirit. ABC was second among

adults 18 through 49 with its coverage of two National Basketball Association

games.

NBC was first in households and second among adults 25 through 54 with a

skating special and repeats of West Wing and Law & Order.

Fox was tops among adults 18 through 34 with a repeat of the movie

Anastasia.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate household ratings:

NBC, 4.8/10; CBS, 4.7/9; ABC, 3.6/7; Fox, 2.8/6.

Adults 18 through 49: CBS, 2.6/8; ABC, 2.4/8; NBC, 2.1/7; Fox, 1.8/6.

The WB averaged a 2.5/5 household rating/share in the Nielsen local metered

markets with its sitcom lineup anchored by Reba, which averaged a 2.9/5.

UPN averaged a 1.9/4 with Enterprise and Twilight Zone.

On Christmas Eve Tuesday, NBC won the key demographic races with the Frank

Capra classic, It's a Wonderful Life, while CBS won the household battle

with repeats of its regular lineup, JAG, TheGuardian and

Judging Amy.

ABC was second among adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54 with repeats of

its regular lineup of 8Simple Rules, According to Jim, Life With

Bonnie, Less Than Perfect and NYPDBlue.

Fox was second with adults 18 through 34 and third in adults 18 through 49

(ahead of CBS) with an all-special lineup.

The Nielsen fast affiliate household ratings for the night: CBS, 4.4/10; NBC,

3.7/9; ABC, 3.3/8; Fox, 2.8/7.

Adults 18 through 49: NBC, 2.4/10; ABC, 1.9/8; Fox, 1.8/7; CBS, 1.5/6.

The WB averaged a 2.1/5 in the Nielsen local metered markets with Gilmore

Girls and Smallville. UPN averaged a 1.4/3 with two hours of

Buffy, the Vampire Slayer.