CBS delivers on Christmas
CBS won adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54 on Christmas night (Wednesday)
with, appropriately, a roster of Christmas specials including, Rudolph
from 8 to 9 p.m. and the movie, Christmas Spirit. ABC was second among
adults 18 through 49 with its coverage of two National Basketball Association
games.
NBC was first in households and second among adults 25 through 54 with a
skating special and repeats of West Wing and Law & Order.
Fox was tops among adults 18 through 34 with a repeat of the movie
Anastasia.
For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate household ratings:
NBC, 4.8/10; CBS, 4.7/9; ABC, 3.6/7; Fox, 2.8/6.
Adults 18 through 49: CBS, 2.6/8; ABC, 2.4/8; NBC, 2.1/7; Fox, 1.8/6.
The WB averaged a 2.5/5 household rating/share in the Nielsen local metered
markets with its sitcom lineup anchored by Reba, which averaged a 2.9/5.
UPN averaged a 1.9/4 with Enterprise and Twilight Zone.
On Christmas Eve Tuesday, NBC won the key demographic races with the Frank
Capra classic, It's a Wonderful Life, while CBS won the household battle
with repeats of its regular lineup, JAG, TheGuardian and
Judging Amy.
ABC was second among adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54 with repeats of
its regular lineup of 8Simple Rules, According to Jim, Life With
Bonnie, Less Than Perfect and NYPDBlue.
Fox was second with adults 18 through 34 and third in adults 18 through 49
(ahead of CBS) with an all-special lineup.
The Nielsen fast affiliate household ratings for the night: CBS, 4.4/10; NBC,
3.7/9; ABC, 3.3/8; Fox, 2.8/7.
Adults 18 through 49: NBC, 2.4/10; ABC, 1.9/8; Fox, 1.8/7; CBS, 1.5/6.
The WB averaged a 2.1/5 in the Nielsen local metered markets with Gilmore
Girls and Smallville. UPN averaged a 1.4/3 with two hours of
Buffy, the Vampire Slayer.
