CBS delivers with Baby

CBS' Baby Bob christened its Monday-night 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST/PST time slot with some strong numbers, winning its time period in

households with a 9.8 rating/15 share, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Bob's 5.1/13 in the 18-through-49 demo was a distant second to NBC's Fear

Factor, however, which scared up a 7.2/18 in the demo at 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Bob, from

co-owned Viacom Productions, will get a six-week run Monday nights through April

22.

The stars of the night, however, were CBS' back-to-back sitcoms, Everybody

Loves Raymond and Becker, 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. EST/PST, which averaged a

night-topping 12.6/19 in households and 6.6/16 in 18 through 49.

For the night, CBS was tops in households from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST/PST with a 9.6/15.

It was followed by NBC with an 8.1/13, Fox with a 6.5/10 and ABC -- which

programmed the night with a pair of specials and Once & Again -- a distant fourth with a 4.7/7.

In the 18-through-49 demo, NBC was the winner, primarily on the strength of Fear

Factor, with a 5.9/15. It was followed by CBS with a 4.9/12, Fox with a

4.1/10 and ABC with a 2.9/7.