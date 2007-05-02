CBS To Deliver Video Via Brightcove

CBS News has announced a partnership with internet TV leader Brightcove, in which the news organization will use Brightcove to syndicate ad-supported video across the Web. Approved Web publishers will be able to embed a CBS News video player onto their site. In addition, Brightcove.com will offer content from CBS News.

"This partnership underscores CBS News' ongoing strategy of making our programming available on multiple platforms, while also generating additional revenue," said Sean McManus, President, CBS News and Sports.

Massachusetts-based Brightcove adds CBS News to a list of partners that includes Discovery, MTV Networks and Dow Jones. CEO Jeremy Allaire said he was “excited to be chosen by CBS News as the syndication platform to grow an audience of website affiliates who will carry the latest news to Internet audiences around the globe."