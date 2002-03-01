CBS to deliver extraordinary Baby

CBS will debut its new comedy, Baby Bob, Monday, March 18, at 8:30

p.m. EST/PST.

The sitcom -- about first-time parents with a six-month-old baby with

extraordinary talent -- stars Adam Arkin, Joely Fisher and Elliott Gould.

The comedy, from co-owned Viacom Productions, will get a six-week run Monday

nights March 18 through April 22.