CBS delays its season openers

A day after NBC announced it would hold its fall schedule back a week, CBS followed suit.

CBS executives now say their fall lineup of new and returning shows will debut Monday Sept. 24. The official start of the 2001-2002 season was originally scheduled to start on Monday, Sept. 17. Actual dates and times will be announced later in the day, a CBS spokesman said.

New drama Wolf Lake will debut on Sept. 19 and the second episode of Amazing Race will air that night as well. The finale of Big Brother is still slated for Sept. 20. - Joe Schlosser