CBS Debuts All-Star ‘Big Brother’ Aug. 5

CBS debuts the 22nd season of Big Brother Aug. 5th. The two-hour “move-in premiere event,” in CBS’ words, features an all-star cast of past players. CBS will do three episodes a week.

Cast will be announced later. It will be comprised of “winners, finalists, legends, memorable personalities and some of the best to never win the game,” according to CBS.

Big Brother last did an all-star cast in 2006. The show debuted in 2000.

Big Brother follows a group of people living in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones recording their every move for 24 days. Each week, someone is voted out. The last remaining houseguest gets $500,000.

Julie Chen Moonves hosts the live eviction show on Thursdays.

Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan produce the series for Fly on the Wall Entertainment in association with Endemol Shine North America.

CBS mentioned specific health and safety protocols for the production amidst the pandemic. Houseguests will quarantine prior to production and will be tested several times before entering the house. Once inside, they will be tested weekly during the season, and will not have contact with crew. A COVID-19 compliance officer will be on staff.

The live show will not have a studio audience.