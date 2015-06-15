CBS' David Poltrack Gets Ephron Award from ARF

David Poltrack, chief research officer of CBS, was given the Erwin Ephron Demystification Award by the Advertising Research Foundation Monday.

The Ephron Award is named for well-known media planning executive Erwin Ephron and honors those who exemplify his legacy with their unique ability to communicate complex insights and lead organizations through challenging scenarios with that skill set.

“David truly exemplifies the Erwin Ephron Demystification Award criteria,” said Gayle Fuguitt, CEO and president of the ARF. “He is consistently challenging conventional thinking by embracing analytics and technology, promoting proactive debate, and translating ideas into action. Through these actions, David has earned the respect of the C-Suite, his peers and the next generation.”

Leslie Moonves, president, CEO of CBS Corp., added: “Probably known as the best researcher in the history of television, what David Poltrack has done is established a means and recording system that have really changed the industry.”