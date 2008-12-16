CBS Cuts Top-Level Execs, Staff

CBS. Corp. is the next in the industry to be hit with layoffs.



The company Monday cut top-level execs Maria Crenna, executive VP, CBS Paramount TV and Brian Banks, senior VP, comedy development for CBS Paramount TV.



Current programming, program planning and publicity departments were also affected by the cuts, sources say. There were no cuts in CBS' development teams.



Sources familiar with the situation say there are no plans to merge the network and studios operations

like NBC did earlier this month.





CBS had no comment.