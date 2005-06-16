CBS' The Cut Moves to Wednesday

CBS fashion reality series, The Cut, is moving from Thursday nights at 8 to Wednesday's at 8 starting July 6, replacing 60 Minutes Wednesday, which has not been renewed for fall, but will move to Friday nights at 8 p.m. through the summer, bumping Joan of Arcadia, which has also been cancelled..

The Cut, whose debut last week actually underperformed a repeat of Cold Case in the Thursday time period, is making way for the debut of the sixth installment of Big Brother, which will take over CBS' marquee reality time period--Survivor also airs in the time slot.

It is not clear whether 60 Minutes Wednesay is gone for good, but one CBS staffer thought there were still some shows that may air sometime during the summer. A spokeswoman for the show had not returned a call at press time.



The network has said the decision to ax the show was due to poor ratings, which was certainly the case, but it also caught big flak and gave the CBS Eye a shiner over its failure to sufficiently vet the source of a story on President George W. Bush's National Guard service, or perceived lack of it.

Here are the new CBS lineups for Wendesday and Thursday (ripped from the CBS release, as it were), including the addition of its lead-singer reality competition, Rock Star: INXS

Wednesday, July 6

8:00-9:00 PM THE CUT (New Time Period)

9:00-9:30 PM THE KING OF QUEENS

9:30-10:00 PM YES, DEAR

10:00-11:00 PM CSI: NY

Thursday, July 7

8:00-9:00 PM BIG BROTHER 6 (Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM CSI

10:00-11:00 PM WITHOUT A TRACE

Wednesday, Effective July 13

8:00-9:00 PM THE CUT

9:00-9:30 PM THE KING OF QUEENS

9:30-10:00 PM ROCK STAR: INXS (Time Period Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM CSI: NY