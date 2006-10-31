CBS Creates Text Message Game for CSI: NY
By Anne Becker
CBS is launching a text message game tied to CSI: NY The live, interactive game is called CSI: Q, and it will invite viewers to predict outcomes of certain episodes for the chance to win $10,000.
The game will run during CSI: NY episodes on Nov. 1, Nov. 8 and Nov. 15, and it was created by CSI creator Anthony Zuiker. He will also write CSI: Q's questions. Each episode will feature one trivia question that viewers can either pay 99¢ to answer via text or go online and answer for free. One viewer a week will be chosen to win $10,000.
Networks including CBS have become increasingly interested in the
extra revenue stream
that text message campaigns can create. NBC, for example, saw more than 15 million viewers send SMS (short-message system) messages at 99¢ each last season, bringing in an estimated $4 million for the network and the show's producer, Endemol.
CBS has previously launched pay-to-text interaction for several reality shows including Big Brother and Survivor, but CSI: Q marks the first scripted series it is bolstering with texting.
