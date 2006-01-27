CBS Cops First Place

Dancing with the Stars continued to turn in solid numbers for ABC Thursday night, but it couldn't top "dying with the cops" over on CBS.

CBS won the night in the 18-49 demo in Nielsen Fast National preliminary ratings with a 6.3 rating/16 share, thanks to procedurals CSI (8.2/20) and Without a Trace (7/19), which dominated at 9-11.

ABC's dance-off, which featured George Hamilton camping it up and long-legged wrestler Stacy Keibler steaming it up, averaged a 5/13 for its hour and a half, the third-highest-rated show of the night and good enough to win the 8-9 time period handily and give ABC second place for the night with a 4/10 average in the demo.

NBC was third with a 3.7/10. It's top show was sitcom My Name is Earl with a 5/12 at 9-9:30.

Fox was fourth with a 2.9/7 for The O.C. and back-to-back That 70's Shows, though the new episode featuring Mary Tyler Moore and Gavin MacLeod sending up their sitcom selves, at a 2.8/8 at 8-8:30, slightly underperformed the repeat that followed it at 8:30 (2.9/8).

The WB was a strong fifth at a 2.4/6, powered by a Smallville episode at 8-9 p.m. (2.9/8).

Univision came in sixth with a 1.9/5 for its soaps, followed by UPN, a rating point behind at a .9 for its sitcom repeats.

