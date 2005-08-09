CBS Cooks Up Fall DVD Promo

Culinary retailer Williams-Sonoma will distribute DVDs featuring previews of CBS’ new fall series as part of a marketing partnership to push the network’s new prime time schedule.

Williams-Sonoma will distribute the DVDs in-store, in shipped packages, and in targeted catalog mailings.

The DVD features original material and previews from CBS’ six new shows as well as cooking segments with culinary expert Tori Ritchie, an Early Show regular, and stars from CBS shows.

The Early Show’s Hannah Storm hosts the DVD, which also contains a series of holiday cooking segments filmed at and promoted through Williams Sonoma, part of a deal cut last year.