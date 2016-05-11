CBS Confirms ‘Life in Pieces’ Renewal

CBS has renewed the freshman ensemble comedy Life in Pieces for 2016-2017. The show has averaged10.5 million viewers this season, with a 2.7 Nielsen rating in adults 18-49. It has benefited from it’s TheBig Bang Theory lead in.

In late March, CBS renewedBlue Bloods, Elementary, Hawaii Five-0, Madam Secretary, Mom, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, Scorpion, 2 Broke Girls, Survivor and The Amazing Race. That came on the heels of the announcement that The Big Bang Theory and NCIS arecoming back.

Speaking with investors in February, Leslie Moonves, CBS chairman, president and CEO, said the network’s five first-year shows—Life in Pieces, Supergirl, Limitless, Code Black and Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders—all stood to return next season.

Life in Pieces is one of four freshman shows averaging better than a 2.0 in 18-49 in live-plus-same-day viewing, along with Fox’s The X-Files, NBC’s Little Big Shotsand NBC’sBlindspot.

The show is produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association with Kapital Entertainment. Executive producers are Justin Adler, Aaron Kaplan, Jason Winer, Jeff Morton and Brad Copeland.