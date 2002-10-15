CBS in command on Monday night

CBS logged a commanding win Monday night, according to the Nielsen Media

Research fast affiliate ratings report, which ranked the network No. 1 in

households, total viewers and the key adult demos (18 through 49, 25 through 54

and 18 through 34).

With its comedy lineup, anchored by Everybody Loves Raymond, and new

hit drama CSI:Miami, the network took every half-hour in

households, total viewers and adults 25 through 54 and every half-hour but one

among adults 18 through 49.

Raymond had the biggest total audience for the night: 20.6 million

viewers. CSI: Miami was No. 2 with 18.7 million.

ABC was second for the night in households and the key adult demos, although

MondayNight Football scored its lowest rating of the season in a

game between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers.

Nielsen's fast affiliate report gave the 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST portion of the

game an 8.7 rating and 12 share in households. Fast affiliate numbers for live

events often change when the final Nielsen rating is issued, but the

metered-market average for the game was 10.5/16, also the lowest for the

season.

Season-to-date, the final national number for MNF has usually been 1.5

to 2 ratings points below the metered-market average. If that trend holds, the

fast affiliate number isn't far off from what the final number will be.

NBC was third pretty much across the key categories with Fear Factor,

Third Watch and Crossing Jordan.

Fox was fourth with the final game of the Major League Baseball National

League Championship Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco

Giants.

For the night, the fast affiliate numbers for households: CBS 11.4 rating/18

share, ABC 8.3/13, NBC 7.5/12 and Fox 5.9/9.

Adults 18 through 49: CBS 6.3/16, ABC 5.0/12, NBC 4.6/11 and Fox 2.8/7.

Adults 25 through 54: CBS 7.5/17, ABC 5.5/12, NBC 5.1/11 and Fox 3.2/7.

Adults 18 through 34: CBS 4.6/13; NBC and ABC 4.4/12; Fox 2.3/6.

In the weblet contest, The WB Television Network won hands-down in the

metered markets with 7th Heaven (7.7/11) and Everwood (5.2/7),

averaging a 6.6/9. UPN's comedy lineup averaged a 3.5/5 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

EST.