CBS College Sports Tops 30 Million Subs

Thanks to a deal with DirecTV for improved placement, CBS College Sports Network now has more than 30 million subscribers. In the last three months alone, the network has added approximately seven million subscribers.

The network has been elevated to DirecTV’s Choice Xtra package, and is also available on the Premier package and sports pack.

The deal comes just a few weeks before the start of the 2009 NCAA Tournament, or March Madness, which the cable channel will be covering extensively.

“The recent growth of CBS College Sports Network to over 30 million subscribers is a direct result of the tremendous teamwork between the people at CBS Sports and CBS College Sports,” said CBS news and Sports president Sean McManus. “Together, with the help of our affiliate partners, we are committed to making CBS College Sports Network the premier destination for college fans nationwide.”