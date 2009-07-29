CBS College Sports Taps Tony Barnhart for Primetime Show

Former Atlanta Journal-Constitution college football writer and CBS Sports college football analyst Tony Barnhart is joining CBS College Sports as the host of a weekly primetime college football program.

The Tony Barnhart Show will air every Tuesday night from 9-10 p.m. during the college football season, starting September 8.

"Tony Barnhart is recognized as one of the premier journalists in college football," said Mike Aresco, executive VP of programming at CBS Sports, announcing the pickup. "We are excited to offer him a new platform to share his knowledge and opinions with our viewers. The Tony Barnhart Show will become a must-watch for college football fans."

The show will analyze the week's hot topics, and speak to coaches, reporters, former players and administrators about the week in college football.