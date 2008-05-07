CBS College Sports Network Goes HD

CBS College Sports Network, formerly CSTV, is going high-definition. The network is offering an upconverted MPEG-4 simulcast feed that will broadcast games from 35 sports in HD, including five Navy football games in the fall, as well as encore presentations from the NCAA Tournament.

“Fans now demand their sports in high definition and we’re thrilled to bring the HD experience to viewers nationwide,” said Bob Rose, Executive Vice President, Distribution, CBS College Sports Network in a statement. “CBS College Sports Network continues to grow across all platforms, and the conversion to HD further demonstrates our commitment to providing fans and distributors with relevant and compelling content on the screens they want to watch it.”