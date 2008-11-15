CBS College Sports Adding 4 Million Subs

CBS College Sports is adding 4 million subscribers, thanks to new deals with Verizon Fios, Comcast and Brighthouse Networks.



Verizon Fios will offer the network on its Extreme HD and Sports TV packages, while Comcast is giving the channel better placement in Boston and Minneapolis, and adding it in Atlanta. CBS College Sports will also move to the digital basic tier on Bright House Networks systems.



All told, the new subs will place CBS College Sports in 29 million homes, and make it available in 83 million. The network hopes to reach 50 million by 2010.



“We have come up with a formula for success which essentially creates value for our clients and customers and value for us,” said Bob Rose, executive VP of distribution for CBS College Sports Network told B&C. “The formula for success is to decommoditize our relationship with our customers.”