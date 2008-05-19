CBS College Network Gets Cablevision Deal
By Alex Weprin
CBS College Sports Network, formerly CSTV, and Cablevision have struck a distribution deal that will see the network added to Cablevision's IO Sports Pak in New York beginning in July.
CBS College Sports Network is currently in 25 million homes. It wasn't clear how many homes will be added by the Cablevision deal.
CBS acquired CSTV in January, and renamed it.
