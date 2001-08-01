CBS college grid goes HDTV
CBS inked a sponsorship deal with Samsung Electronics America Inc. and Sears,
Roebuck & Co. to televise the network's 2001 college-football schedule in
high-definition television.
The agreement marks the first time a full season of college football has been
broadcast in HDTV, the network said.
In addition to underwriting HDTV-production costs, Samsung and Sears are
partnering in a promotion called 'HDTV Game Day' where Sears stores across the
United States will show a leading game each week on a Samsung HDTV set.
Those games will be fed over-the-air and through EchoStar Communications
Corp. under a recent deal the DBS provider made to retransmit CBS
programming.
