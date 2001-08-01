CBS college grid goes HDTV

CBS inked a sponsorship deal with Samsung Electronics America Inc. and Sears,

Roebuck & Co. to televise the network's 2001 college-football schedule in

high-definition television.

The agreement marks the first time a full season of college football has been

broadcast in HDTV, the network said.

In addition to underwriting HDTV-production costs, Samsung and Sears are

partnering in a promotion called 'HDTV Game Day' where Sears stores across the

United States will show a leading game each week on a Samsung HDTV set.

Those games will be fed over-the-air and through EchoStar Communications

Corp. under a recent deal the DBS provider made to retransmit CBS

programming.