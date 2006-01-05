CBS Closes on CSTV
CBS has closed on its $325 million purchase of CSTV Networks, the college sports digital cable net/Internet properties, for $325 million.
CSTV will operate as a separate division, with co-founder Brian Bedol remaining president and CEO, reporting to CBS President/CEO Leslie Moonves.
Selling cable startups is old hat (or should that be helmet) for Bedol, who co-founded Classic Sports Network and eventually sold it to ESPN (now ESPN Classic).
