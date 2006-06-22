CBS Closes Book Club

Desperate Housewives it wasn't.

After only two low-rated episodes, CBS has pulled the plug on Tuesday-night reality show, Tuesday Night Book Club.

It will replace the 10-11 p.m. show with 48 Hour Mystery June 27 and July 11 (a Boston Pops concert is already slated for July 4), with the July 18 replacement still to be determined. CBS will probably announce within a week or so a placefiller beyond that. When the new season debuts, new Ray Liotta drama Smith will occupy the time period.

CBS had tried to promote the show as a reality take on ABC powerhouse Desperate Housewives, but the show about the real life lives of a group of book club members didn't take with viewers. The shows debuted to a lackluster 1.7/5 June 14, then slid to a 1.4/5 June 21.

It was up against NBA basketball in its two outings, but it was arguably counterprogramming to that predominately male-drawing show anyway.

CBS says it is "on hiatus," but its return would most likely be on another platform, say, online.