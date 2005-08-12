CBS Cleans Up On Thursday Night

CBS made a clean sweep in the quest for 18-49-year-old viewers Thursday night, according to Nielsen fast national ratings. (Fast national figures are time-period estimates that are subject to change when final results are tallied.)

With a new installment of Big Brother 6 and repeats of two procedural heavy hitters, CBS won prime time and all time periods in the demo, averaging a 3.5 rating and 11 share across the evening.

At 8 p.m., Big Brother hauled in a 2.8/9. CSI posted a whopping 4.5/13 at 9 and Without a Trace contributed a 3.3/10.

NBC and ABC were nearly tied for second place. The tenth-of-a-point difference could change when adjusted numbers are released later today.

NBC averaged a 2.0/6 during prime. Two reruns of Will & Grace were its best performers, grabbing a 2.0/6 at 8:30 and a 2.4/7 at 9.

In the 8 o’clock hour, Joey posted a 1.9/7. Scrubs did a 1.9/5 at 9:30, followed by E.R. at 10 with a 1.8/5.

ABC was a close third at 1.9/6 for the night, bolstered by a 10 p.m. Primetime Live that hauled in a 2.6/7. Extreme Makeover did a 1.6/5 at 8 p.m. and Hooking Up did a 1.7/5 at 9.

Fox’s 1.7/5 was next. Two reruns of That ’70s Show did 1.9/6 and 2.0/6 at 8 p.m. The O.C. repeat at 9 pulled in a 1.6/4.

UPN nearly pinned Fox with its Thursday-night block of WWE Smackdown. The wrestling spectacle turn-buckled in a 1.6/5 as the network's only proramming of the night.

The WB was far behind. Smallville chalked up a .7/2 at 8 p.m., while Everwood could only register a .5/2.

