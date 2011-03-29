CBS, CityGrid Team Up on Local Web Initiative

CBS Local Digital Media and CityGrid Media have partnered on a web initiative they say will result in local businesses gaining broad exposure to online and mobile consumers across the country. CBS Local Pages will provide businesses of all sizes the opportunity to be featured on CBS's two dozen co-branded television and radio websites across the country, such as CBSNewYork.com.

Additionally, the listings will appear across hundreds of websites and mobile apps through the content and advertising network CityGrid. Included in the directory will be general business information, user reviews, videos and photos, and links to the businesses websites.

"By delivering local advertisers cost-effective and efficient solutions for their marketing and sales needs, CBS is able to reach the active consumer interested in utilizing local search to make purchase decisions," said Ezra Kucharz, president, CBS Local Digital Media. "Consumers who reach a business listing are already at the point of decision, and they now have what they need to choose a particular establishment."

CBS will use its local sales forces to sell its Local Offers product.

"A media powerhouse like CBS has deep relationships with small business advertisers," said Neil Salvage, executive vice president, advertising at CityGrid Media. "We're honored that they chose CityGrid as their digital platform, which extends their reach to the hundreds of web and mobile partners in our network."

Last August, CBS Local Media launched CBSNewYork.com, combining its TV and radio assets in New York. Since then, joint sites in 23 CBS markets have debuted.