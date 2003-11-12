CBS Catching Up to NBC in 18-49 Demo

For the first time since 1987, CBS tied NBC in the key adult 18-49 demographic, each at 4.3 rating/12 share, after week one of the November sweep.

Winning the demo two out of the past three Thursdays was key to boosting CBS’s 18-49 numbers. Last week, CBS won its first Thursday night of a November sweeps, also the first time CBS has done that since 1987 when Nielsen introduced "people meters" into its ratings measurement system.

Last Wednesday’s Country Music Awards also helped the network, taking the night for CBS among households, viewers, adults 25-54, adults 18-49 and adults 18-34.

Sweep-to-date, NBC is winning in adults 18-49 with a 4.5/12, compared to CBS’s 4.2/12. ABC is in third with a 3.2/9 and Fox, without baseball, is in fourth place with a 2.9/8. UPN and The WB are tied for fifth, each with a 1.5/4.

All of the networks except CBS are down sweep-to-date in the demo. CBS is flat, while ABC and Fox are each down 14% year-to-year, NBC and UPN are down 12%, and The WB is down 21%.

Season-to-date, NBC and Fox are tied in adults 18-49, both at a 4.3/12. CBS is in third with a 3.8/10, while ABC is in fourth with a 3.6/10. The WB is fifth with a 1.7/4 and UPN is last with a 1.5/4.

NBC is still projected to be in the lead season-to-date among adults 18-49 by the end of the sweeps, though CBS could give NBC a run for its money for the November sweeps victory in the demo.

Season-to-date, NBC and CBS are tied among adults 25-54, while CBS won the older adult demo in the first week of sweeps, and is winning the demo sweep-to-date.