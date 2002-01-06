CBS casts wider net for ethnic actors
CBS is teaming with production group East West Players to sponsor a talent
showcase of Asian American actors.
Development and casting executives from CBS will be on hand for the event
Jan. 8 in Los Angeles.
The move follows CBS' writer's symposium with East West Players last
month.
'This talent showcase is another step in our continuing effort to help actors
of different ethnicities gain greater exposure,' said Peter Golden, senior VP of
talent and casting for CBS.
