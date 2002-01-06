CBS casts wider net for ethnic actors

CBS is teaming with production group East West Players to sponsor a talent

showcase of Asian American actors.

Development and casting executives from CBS will be on hand for the event

Jan. 8 in Los Angeles.

The move follows CBS' writer's symposium with East West Players last

month.

'This talent showcase is another step in our continuing effort to help actors

of different ethnicities gain greater exposure,' said Peter Golden, senior VP of

talent and casting for CBS.