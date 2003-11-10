CBS' Case of Mistaken Identity

It wasn’t CBS’ biggest crisis last week –– that would be The Reagans –– but, watching the network’s CBS at 75 live special, we noticed an embarrassing editing flub early in the show, when a photo identified as the network’s legendary founder William Paley popped up on the screen.

Oops, the image was actually Robert Sarnoff, the one-time chairman of RCA, which at the time owned CBS’s arch-rival NBC. (While we’re on the subject of RCA, the special also noted that Paley "ordered the development of color TV" but didn’t mention that it was RCA’s color technology that ultimately became the industry standard.) CBS didn’t have a response to the photo flub at deadline.