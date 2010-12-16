CBS: Caruso Named WTOG GM, Canedo Named WUPA GM

Laura Caruso has been named vice president and general manager at WTOG Tampa, while Tom Canedo has earned the same title at WUPA Atlanta. Both stations are CBS-owned CW affiliates.

Both had held vice president, station manager and director of sales titles at the stations prior to their promotion.

"We are fortunate to have Laura Caruso and Tom Canedo as the leaders of our CW stations in the Southeast," said CBS Television Stations President Peter Dunn. "WTOG and WUPA have consistently been two of the strongest affiliates of The CW for a number of years and much of that success is directly attributable to the great work that Laura, Tom and their respective teams do to continually grow their local businesses."