CBS Captures White House Action With Polatis

CBS is using optical video routing switches from Andover, Mass.-based Polatis to help support its live coverage from The White House, Polatis announced today.



CBS’ Washington bureau is using Polatis’ Trinity optical switch to connect camera sources within The White House via leased fiber lines. This allows CBS to remotely select camera positions and route them back to the bureau without engineers having to manually link cameras with patch cords based on the day's shooting schedule.



The Trinity series from Polatis is designed specifically for the video transport and broadcast market, and supports virtually all professional protocols and feed rates including AES, SMPTE-276M, 259M, and 292M, ASI/DVB, NTSC, PAL, QAM, and others. Polatis' unique beam-steering technology allows the Trinity switch to establish and maintain connection routes without a signal present, in a pre-provisioned "ready and waiting state."



"This contract with the CBS Washington DC Bureau reinforces the capability of Trinity to provide highly reliable, quality signal switching in an environment where performance is of the utmost importance and downtime or signal loss can be disastrous for an international broadcaster,” said Nick Parsons, vice president of product development at Polatis, in a statement.