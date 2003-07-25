CBS captures Thursday

CBS won Thursday night across the key ratings categories with The Amazing

Race, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Without a Trace.

NBC was second across the board with Friends, Scrubs, Will

& Grace, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy (repurposed from Bravo)

and ER.

Queer Eye pulled in 6.7 million viewers, a distant second behind the 14

million tuned to CSI on CBS. (By comparison, Queer Eye’s premiere

on Bravo July 15 attracted a network record 1.64 million viewers).

ABC was third across the board with the movie Road Trip and PrimeTime Thursday.

Fox was fourth with Keen Eddie and The Pulse.

For the night, according to Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate averages, total viewers:

CBS 11 million, NBC 6.7 million, ABC 6.1 million and Fox 3.3 million.

Adults 18-49: CBS 3.7 rating/12 share, NBC 2.9/10, ABC 2.4/8 and Fox 1.2/4.

In the local Nielsen metered markets, wrestling on UPN averaged a 4.2/7

(households) while the movie Fear averaged a 2.9/5 on The WB Television Network.