CBS cant get enough of Big Brother.

CBS can't get enough of 'Big Brother.' The network has added an hour-long episode of the reality series on Wednesdays, cozily positioning it as the lead-out to uber-successful Survivor. In total, Big Brother will air six nights-Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Wednesdays at 9 p.m. While Big Brother has not enjoyed the same break-out status as Survivor, Big Brother has brought CBS more advertiser-friendly, adult 18-49 viewers in its time periods.