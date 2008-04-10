CBS Cans Secret Talents of the Stars

CBS canceled Secret Talents of the Stars after just one airing of the program, the network confirmed Thursday.

Secret Talents of the Stars drew just a 1.4 rating/4 share in its debut Tuesday night, placing CBS fourth among the broadcast networks.

The show, hosted by Dancing with the Stars winner John O’Hurley, pitted celebrities such as Star Trek’s George Takei and figure skater Sasha Cohen against one another to see whose “secret” talent was best. In the premiere episode, Takei sang country music while Cohen revealed her contortionist skills.

The network said Thursday that it would fill the 10 p.m.-11 p.m. slot with 48 Hours Mystery for the next two weeks until the return of Shark Tuesday, April 29.

If all had gone according to plan, Shark would have returned from 9 p.m.-10 p.m. April 29 -- the final episode of the latest installment of Big Brother in that time period -- but it will take the 10 p.m. slot with repeats of The Unit from 9 p.m.-10 p.m. from April 29 through at least May 13.

CBS’ replacement schedule on Tuesday nights for the next five weeks:

• Tuesday, April 15 and 22

8 p.m.-9 p.m.: NCIS

9 p.m.-10 p.m.: Big Brother

10 p.m.-11 p.m.: 48Hours Mystery

• Tuesday, April 29, May 6 and May 13

8 p.m.-9 p.m.: NCIS

9 p.m.-10 p.m.: The Unit

10 p.m.-11 p.m.: Shark