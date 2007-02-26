CBS Buys Piece Of Electric Sheep
CBS has invested in Electric Sheep, a company that essentially provide's the online real estate for clients, increasingly corporate clients, to create branded online worlds where users gather, commune, and buy.
CBS would not reveal how big a stake, but it will be part of $7 million in capital Electronic Sheep has been raising in its latest round of financing.
CBS has already been working with Electric Sheep on virtual communities, including for co-owned Showtime's L Word series.
