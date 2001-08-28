CBS buying The Farm

CBS is developing a reality show coined The Farm and the network appears to be firing back at rival NBC with the addition of a special edition of Big Brother next week.

Sources say The Farm has been in development at the network for nearly a year and will feature urbanites competing in contests in a farm/country setting. Sources say The Farm could be ready as early as midseason.

On another reality front, CBS made a last-minute addition of Big Brother to its Wednesday Sept. 5 lineup to go head-to-head with NBC's debut of reality series Lost.

The special episode of Big Brother will air at 8 p.m. ET/PT, leading into the first episode of CBS' new reality series The Amazing Race (9 p.m. ET/PT). Sources say the Big Brother episode will be heavily stunted and likely feature special visitors (possibly celebrities) to the show's house.

CBS's move comes in the wake of NBC's move to schedule a special episode of Fear Factor at 9 p.m. ET on Sept. 5 that will go head-to-head with CBS' The Amazing Race. CBS executives had no comment.

And don't look for CBS to pick up Warner Bros.' potential new series with Anne Heche. Sources say the network has no interest in a series with Heche, which is currently being shopped to networks, because of its loyalty to Ellen DeGeneres. DeGeneres, whose new sitcom Ellen debuts this fall on CBS, was formerly dating Heche.

- Joe Schlosser