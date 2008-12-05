CBS, 'BusinessWeek' Expand Partnership

CBS News and BusinessWeek are teaming up for more stories and segments on the CBS Evening News With Katie Couric that will also appear in the magazine and on their respective Web sites.

The announcement formalizes and expands on a relationship that has been growing over the past year. BusinessWeek have already teamed on five segments in 2008, including the most recent in social networking for patients.

While past collaborations have focused on health issues, including corporate ties between doctors and drug companies and the effectiveness of the drug Lipitor, in 2009 that collaboration will extend to a "broad range of topics," said CBS in announcing the editorial partnership.