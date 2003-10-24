CBS Bumps Brotherhood for November

CBS has taken David E. Kelley’s Brotherhood of Poland, N.H.

off its schedule for November sweeps, replacing it with newsmagazine 48 Hours

and two specials.

The 37th

Annual Country Music Awards

will air Wednesday, Nov. 5, at 10 p.m., and The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

will run Wednesday, Nov. 19.

Kelley and Twentieth Century Fox Television have produced nine episodes of the series, and five have aired. Whether CBS will air the remaining four episodes is unclear, a CBS spokesman said, as is what show will permanently replace Brotherhood

.

The drama has been averaging 6.94 million viewers, a 2.2 rating/6 share in adults 18-49 and a 2.8/7 in adults 25-54, giving it third place in the time period. It’s also underperforming comparedwith last year’s time-period resident, Presidio Med

, which CBS canceled last December.