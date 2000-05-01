CBS builds a house

CBS is going to tape its summer reality series Big Brother from a house it's building at its own Studio City, Calif., production facilities. Ten contestants will remain sequestered in the specially equipped house for three months in hopes of winning big bucks. A CBS spokesman said the CBS Center Studios' locale allows for easier technical support and for necessary security on the 24-hour production site. CBS executives have not set an air date for the show, but sources say the series will debut in midsummer.