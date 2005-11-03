CBS Budgets More Time to Practice

CBS has given a full-season order to Monday night freshman comedy Out of Practice.



The sitcom, which features an ensemble cast including Stockard Channing and Henry Winkler, has averaged nearly 12 million viewers overall and is trending up in the adult 18-49 demo Mondays at 9:30 p.m. out of Two and a Half Men.



The show has helped CBS hold down the fort on Monday nights post-Raymond, as fellow freshman Monday comedy How I Met Your Mother was previously given a full-season commitment. Four of the six new CBS shows have now been picked up for the season, including dramas Ghost Whisperer and Criminal Minds.



Joe Keenan and Christopher Lloyd are executive producers of Out of Practice, which is from Paramount Network Television.