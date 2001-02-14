CBS brings out its Big Apple
CBS has rounded out its new Thursday night lineup. The network has added midseason drama Big Apple from NYPD Blue producer David Milch to 10 p.m. ET/PT on Thursdays starting March 1.
Big Apple, which stars former Married with Children lead Ed O'Neil, joins Survivor: The Australian Outback and surprise hit CSI: Crime Scene Investigators. 48 Hours is being moved out and will return to the schedule in June, CBS execs say. Big Apple is a drama about the complex dealings between the NYPD Blue, FBI and organized crime. - Joe Schlosser
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.