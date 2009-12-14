CBS Brings Online Ads In-House

CBS Interactive is planning to bring its online advertising inventory in-house with the creation of a new ad network, Madison.

The new unit will replace third party ad networks, allowing CBS to sell 100% of its online inventory across all of its properties, including CBS.com, CBSNews.com, CNET.com and TV.com.

It also means that CBS can attract top-shelf sponsors using its own sales force talking directly to clients and agencies, without the middle man.

CBS says Madison, its proprietary ad-serving technology, has advantages over what third party ad networks can provide, including more advanced demographic targeting and leveraging CBS Interactive's relationship with users and knowledge of its users interests.

"In a world of infinite online inventory, advertisers increasingly need to associate with premium properties that connect them to the right audiences in the right environments." said Neil Ashe, president of CBS Interactive. "We are combining cutting-edge advertising solutions with our uniquely attractive audience to create the kind of branded engagement that will lead the industry forward."

"This is a win-win for the entire industry and we believe it's the way media should be bought," said Curt Hecht, VivaKi Nerve Center, Publicis Groupe. "Working directly with CBS Interactive, and our audience on demand platform, VivaKi is able to create impactful campaigns for our clients that we know will only run across the web's highest-quality brands."