CBS Brings Diversity to Daytime TV

CBS Diversity Institute and Casting has announced an initiative that will enhance the opportunities for actors of color in the hopes of creating a more accessible talent pool to daytime TV shows including The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful.



“Diversity requires action and we see this as a very intentional way of bringing attention to actors of color and continuing to open doors to the most successful daytime franchises in history with this new and additional avenue of access,” Josie Thomas, CBS Senior VP, Diversity said in a statement.



CBS' past showcases for a variety of different programs had resulted in 200 roles by the end of 2007, according to CBS' most recent social responsibility annual report. Those have inluded showcases for Native American actors, Asian Pacific Americans, and African Americans.



An extension of CBS Diversity’s ongoing talent showcase initiative, actors will be pre-screened by network casting directors in December and auditioned once again for specific programs starting in January.



“With our daytime dramas on the air year-round, this is a remarkable opportunity for new talent to be seen by the highest number of people possible in this medium,” said Barbara Bloom, Senior Vice President, Daytime Programs, CBS.

Actors of color wishing to participate in the program can submit resumes and photos electronically by logging onto www.breakdownexpress.com by the Nov. 28, 2008 deadline.