CBS Brings Back Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

CBS ordered another installment of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, the network announced Friday.



The 2008 edition of the show will take place at the Fontainebleau Resort in Miami Beach this fall, and will feature a holiday theme.

As in previous editions of the show there will be red carpet coverage, model profiles and musical performances in between the models showing off the lingerie maker’s new wares on the catwalk.

Models confirmed for this year’s show include Heidi Klum, Adriana Lima, Marisa Miller and Miranda Kerr.