CBS brings back Big Brother

CBS has given the green light to a fourth edition of Big Brother.

The show is expected to air this summer, but CBS has not determined a premiere
date.

The show is from Endemol USA and Sharpiro/Grodner Productions, with Arnold
Shapiro and Allison Grodner as executive producers and showrunners.

The Early Show's Julie Chen will return to host.