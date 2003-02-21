CBS brings back Big Brother
CBS has given the green light to a fourth edition of Big Brother.
The show is expected to air this summer, but CBS has not determined a premiere
date.
The show is from Endemol USA and Sharpiro/Grodner Productions, with Arnold
Shapiro and Allison Grodner as executive producers and showrunners.
The Early Show's Julie Chen will return to host.
