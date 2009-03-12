CBS Bringing March Madness To the iPhone
By Alex Weprin
CBSSports.com, in conjunction with CBS Sports and the NCAA is launching an Apple iPhone and iPod Touch application capable of streaming basketball games live to the mobile devices.
Users with Wi Fi connectivity can tune in to any of the games in the tournament as they happen live, as well as live scores and updated tournament brackets. Users checking out the brackets can click on a matchup to be taken directly to live video from the game.
The app will cost $4.99 from Apple's iTunes store.
