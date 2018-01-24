CBS Bringing Back ‘Murphy Brown’

CBS is bringing back Murphy Brown, ordering 13 new episodes of the classic comedy. Warner Bros. Television will produce the show for the 2018-2019 season. Candice Bergen, who starred in the title role of the original, will reprise her role, and will be an executive producer.



Original creator Diane English will write and executive produce through her Bend in the Road Productions banner.



Murphy Brown starred Bergen as Brown, an investigative journalist and hard-bitten host of a newsmag program. It aired on CBS from 1988 to 1998.



During the show’s 10-year run, Murphy Brown received 62 Emmy nominations (with 18 wins), 15 Golden Globe nominations (with three wins), three Screen Actors Guild awards, five Directors Guild nominations (with two wins) and four Writers Guild nominations (two wins). Bergen won five Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe Award.